Sigachi Laboratories standalone net profit rises 55.00% in the March 2024 quarter

For the full year,net profit rose 50.38% to Rs 1.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 91.79% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sigachi Laboratories rose 55.00% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 140.63% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.0.770.323.741.9575.3250.0064.7172.820.740.313.041.920.680.262.811.730.310.201.971.31