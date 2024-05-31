Sales reported at Rs 2.72 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 33.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 8.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.96% to Rs 16.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 11.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 2.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2.722.7216.717.81-384.56-204.78-158.77-95.01-9.12-5.45-26.98-7.25-10.80-6.18-32.24-8.18-11.18-6.94-33.05-8.94