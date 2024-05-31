Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 88.32% to Rs 4.69 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 181.97% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.27% to Rs 21.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net Loss of Indian Infotech and Software reported to Rs 9.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 88.32% to Rs 4.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.4.6940.1621.0547.06-258.85-12.3810.741.66-12.07-4.972.330.78-12.07-4.972.330.78-9.06-5.141.720.61