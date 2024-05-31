Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maxplus Logistics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 3:32 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Maxplus Logistics reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maxplus Logistics reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

AVG Logistics gains after securing 6-year parcel train leasing contract from Indian Railways

Transindia surges after inking pact to divest logistics park for 433 crore

Mahindra Logistics expands its operations in West Bengal

Mahindra Logistics reports loss of Rs 12 cr in Q4

Indian Infotech and Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 9.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ovobel Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.79 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Shradha Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 159.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Suvidhaa Infoserve reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Caspian Corporate Services consolidated net profit rises 3064.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon