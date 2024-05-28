Sigma Solve consolidated net profit rises 30.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.57% to Rs 16.22 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 37.13% to Rs 16.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.49% to Rs 65.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Sigma Solve rose 30.07% to Rs 5.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.57% to Rs 16.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.16.2213.6865.0555.8436.7453.5135.4840.566.177.9726.3024.065.847.7125.2123.685.324.0916.1411.77