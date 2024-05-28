Business Standard
Colab Cloud Platforms standalone net profit rises 11.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales decline 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore
Net profit of Colab Cloud Platforms rose 11.11% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 78.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.59% to Rs 1.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.00% to Rs 1.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.110.51 -78 1.591.50 6 OPM %27.2794.12 -69.8176.67 - PBDT0.190.48 -60 1.781.15 55 PBT0.190.48 -60 1.781.15 55 NP0.200.18 11 1.790.85 111
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

