Business Standard
Kandagiri Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Sales rise 21.95% to Rs 1.50 crore
Net loss of Kandagiri Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 1.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.501.23 22 1.501.23 22 OPM %-3.33-4.88 --40.67-20.33 - PBDT-0.770.09 PL -1.421.28 PL PBT-0.850.02 PL -1.720.99 PL NP-0.850.17 PL -1.721.13 PL
First Published: May 28 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

