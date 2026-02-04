SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 65.63% to Rs 284.44 croreNet loss of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 45.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 65.63% to Rs 284.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 827.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales284.44827.69 -66 OPM %-22.241.63 -PBDT-51.8233.79 PL PBT-59.7626.25 PL NP-45.3429.12 PL
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST