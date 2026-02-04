Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

SignatureGlobal India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 45.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 65.63% to Rs 284.44 crore

Net loss of SignatureGlobal India reported to Rs 45.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 29.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 65.63% to Rs 284.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 827.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales284.44827.69 -66 OPM %-22.241.63 -PBDT-51.8233.79 PL PBT-59.7626.25 PL NP-45.3429.12 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

