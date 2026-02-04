Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit declines 0.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine declined 0.32% to Rs 92.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 92.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 23.96% to Rs 624.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 503.40 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales624.00503.40 24 OPM %21.3521.71 -PBDT152.00131.10 16 PBT142.60124.60 14 NP92.1092.40 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 9:08 AM IST

