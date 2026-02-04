Pidilite Industries consolidated net profit rises 11.87% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.12% to Rs 3709.91 crore

Net profit of Pidilite Industries rose 11.87% to Rs 618.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 552.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.12% to Rs 3709.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3368.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

