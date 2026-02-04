Kiran Vyapar reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.15% to Rs 35.25 crore

Net loss of Kiran Vyapar reported to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 8.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.15% to Rs 35.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.35.2530.8831.3243.942.9813.862.9013.82-2.458.08

