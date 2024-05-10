Suraj consolidated net profit declines 52.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.50% to Rs 76.17 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 8.60% to Rs 21.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.81% to Rs 330.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 366.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Suraj declined 52.09% to Rs 6.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.50% to Rs 76.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.