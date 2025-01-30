Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 4:05 PM IST

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 7.03 crore

Net profit of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.035.99 17 OPM %1.994.17 -PBDT0.150.25 -40 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.130 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 295.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Waaree Energies consolidated net profit rises 295.64% in the December 2024 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Moschip Technologies consolidated net profit rises 405.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 138.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 138.34% in the December 2024 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 3.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Pradeep Metals consolidated net profit declines 3.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit rises 1.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEadani Enterprises Q3 resultGATE 2025 exam DateGold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsSalwan Momika News
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon