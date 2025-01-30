Silly Monks Entertainment reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.36% to Rs 7.03 croreNet profit of Silly Monks Entertainment reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.36% to Rs 7.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales7.035.99 17 OPM %1.994.17 -PBDT0.150.25 -40 PBT0.040.02 100 NP0.130 0
