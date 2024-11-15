Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit rises 121.15% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 105.04% to Rs 2.85 croreNet profit of Gogia Capital Services rose 121.15% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 105.04% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2.851.39 105 OPM %34.397.19 -PBDT1.150.61 89 PBT1.150.52 121 NP1.150.52 121
