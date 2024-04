Simplex Castings and ADJ Engineering have been selected by I.P Bardin TsNIIchermet (Russia) as partners for their designed metallurgical equipment for Indian and Russian Steel plants.

Simplex Castings will be responsible for manufacturing of equipment designed and developed by TsNIIchermet. The initial order is worth Rs 2 crore.

