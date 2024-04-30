Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Granules India arm receives USFDA approval for Colchicine Capsules, 0.6 mg

Image

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Granules India announced today that the US Food & Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA), filed by Granules Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (GPI), a wholly owned foreign subsidiary of the Company, for Colchicine Capsules, 0.6 mg. It is bioequivalent and therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug (RLD), Mitigare Capsules, 0.6 mg of Hikma International Pharmaceuticals LLC (Hikma).
Colchicine Capsules are indicated for prophylaxis of gout flares in adults.
Granules now have a total of 64 ANDA approvals from the US FDA (63 Final approvals and 1 tentative approvals).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The current annual U.S. market for Colchicine Capsules is approximately $55 Million, according to MAT Feb 2024, IQVIA/IMS Health.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayJEE Advanced 2024 RegistrationAmit Shah Doctored VideoIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon