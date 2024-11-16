Business Standard
Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.78 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 16 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Sales decline 14.21% to Rs 268.06 crore

Net Loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 10.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 7.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 14.21% to Rs 268.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales268.06312.45 -14 OPM %1.121.77 -PBDT1.366.37 -79 PBT-14.28-10.97 -30 NP-10.78-7.23 -49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 16 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

