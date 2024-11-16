Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics standalone net profit rises 1.75% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.48% to Rs 8.40 croreNet profit of Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics rose 1.75% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.48% to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales8.407.09 18 OPM %10.6011.42 -PBDT0.680.75 -9 PBT0.580.57 2 NP0.580.57 2
