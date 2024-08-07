Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 75.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 309.18% to Rs 4.01 croreNet profit of Simplex Realty declined 75.70% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 309.18% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4.010.98 309 OPM %-10.47-91.84 -PBDT1.230.75 64 PBT1.190.72 65 NP0.963.95 -76
