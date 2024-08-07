Simplex Realty consolidated net profit declines 75.70% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 309.18% to Rs 4.01 crore

Net profit of Simplex Realty declined 75.70% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 309.18% to Rs 4.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.4.010.98-10.47-91.841.230.751.190.720.963.95