Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Australia Market extends losses on Tuesday

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Australia stock market finished lower for second straight session on Wednesday, 12 June 2024, following the mixed cues from Wall Street overnight, with utilities, tech, materials, industrial, and consumer goods stocks leading losses.
The drop came as investors braced for US inflation data that could influence the Federal Reserve to ease monetary policy. With the outcome of the Fed's two-day policy meeting expected later today At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index dropped 39.86 points, or 0.51%, to 7,715.51. The broader All Ordinaries index was down 42.81 points, or 0.53%, to 7,963.08. Total 10 of 11 sectors were lower along with the S&P/ASX 200 Index. Utilities sector was bottom performer, down 1.08%, followed by information technology (down 0.97%), industrials (down 0.87%), consumer discretionary (down 0.87%), and healthcare (down 0.845%) sectors. Energy was the best performing sector, gaining 1.01%.
The best-performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were HEALIUS and EMERALD RESOURCES, up 8.6% and 6.09% respectively. The bottom performing stocks in S&P/ASX200 index were NICKEL INDUSTRIES LIMITED and DEEP YELLOW LIMITED, down 7.61% and 5.57% respectively.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Mining stocks took a hit, weighed down by falling iron ore prices amid concerns over demand for the commodity in China, with iron ore heavyweights Fortescue (down 1.3%), Rio Tinto (down 1.5%) and BHP (down 0.5%) leading losses.
Financial stocks and the Big Four banks were also in the red, contributing to the downward trend.
Energy stocks advanced, with Woodside rising 2.6% and Santos eking out gains of 0.3%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon