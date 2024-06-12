TTK Prestige to invest up to Rs 15 cr in GramyaHaat

GramyaHaat is a start-up company for exploring Rural market through physical stores as well as through village level entrepreneurs.
TTK Prestige will not have controlling stake in GramyaHaat. The total commitment is of the order of Rs. 15 crore of compulsorily convertible debentures of which Initial investment will be of the order of Rs. 5 Crores. This is not a related party transaction.
