Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TTK Prestige to invest up to Rs 15 cr in GramyaHaat

Image

Last Updated : Jun 12 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
TTK Prestige has entered into a binding agreement with GramyaHaat Rural Tech (GramyaHaat) in which the company will be subscribing to Compulsorily Convertible Debentures which, as and when the conversion takes place, is likely to result in equity of more than 5% in GramyaHaat.
GramyaHaat is a start-up company for exploring Rural market through physical stores as well as through village level entrepreneurs.
TTK Prestige will not have controlling stake in GramyaHaat. The total commitment is of the order of Rs. 15 crore of compulsorily convertible debentures of which Initial investment will be of the order of Rs. 5 Crores. This is not a related party transaction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 12 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsWeather TodayLatest News LIVEJune Pixel Feature DropGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon