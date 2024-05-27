Singapore Exchange Market closes marginally higher

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index edged up 1.89 points, or 0.06% to 3,318.45 after trading between 3,308.94 and 3,324.07. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 328 to 236, with 1.27 billion securities worth S$967.69 million changed hands.
Seatrium was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 11.7% to S$1.72. Hongkong Land was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 1.18% to S$3.35.
Banking stocks ended the day lower. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp decreased by 0.07% at S$14.44, DBS Group Holdings fell 0.05% to S$35.85, and United Overseas Bank was down 0.16% at S$30.50.
Shares of Olam Group surged nearly 6% after it repurchased 250,000 in the open market on Friday for S$276,298.
