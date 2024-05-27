Business Standard
Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:57 PM IST
Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore
Net profit of Beardsell declined 70.68% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 3.06% to Rs 8.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 244.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales67.8759.96 13 244.95232.01 6 OPM %6.549.81 -8.377.65 - PBDT4.654.97 -6 19.6017.59 11 PBT2.623.61 -27 12.3711.36 9 NP0.953.24 -71 8.238.49 -3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

