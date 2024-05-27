Beardsell consolidated net profit declines 70.68% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 3.06% to Rs 8.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.58% to Rs 244.95 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 232.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Beardsell declined 70.68% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.19% to Rs 67.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 59.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.67.8759.96244.95232.016.549.818.377.654.654.9719.6017.592.623.6112.3711.360.953.248.238.49