For the full year,net profit rose 150.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.61% to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net loss of Usha Martin Education & Solutions reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.