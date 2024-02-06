Singapore Market ends in the red

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 8.61 points, or 0.27%, to 3,125.68 after trading between 3,120.05 and 3,132.33. Volume of 1.30 billion shares worth S$1.12 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, advancers outpaced decliners 332 to 255.
The STIs biggest gainer was Venture Corp, rising 1.76% to S$13.91, while the biggest decliner was Sembcorp Industries, down 1.9% to S$5.56.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 0.63% to S$31.65 and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erasing 0.23% at S$12.78. United Overseas Bank was down 0.8% at S$28.17.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content