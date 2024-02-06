Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
HDFC Bank, TCS and Ashok Leyland were the top traded contracts.
The Nifty February 2024 futures closed at 22,000.80, a premium of 71.4 points compared with the Nifty's closing 21,929.40 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 157.70 points or 0.72% to 21,929.40.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 1.07% to 15.79.
HDFC Bank, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Ashok Leyland were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The February 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 29 February 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

Nifty February futures trade at premium

MOIL revises prices effective 01 February

Pound Speculators Continue To Add Net Long Positions

FSN E-Commerce Ventures consolidated net profit rises 97.68% in the December 2023 quarter

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 78.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Transport Corporation of India consolidated net profit declines 7.35% in the December 2023 quarter

Pokarna consolidated net profit rises 710.31% in the December 2023 quarter

SRM Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayJio Financial ServicesHow to Save MoneyPaytmHDFC Bank GroupBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon