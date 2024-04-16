Singapore Market extends fall on Middle East tensions

At closing bell, the Straits Times Index (STI) index was down 38.85 points, or 1.22% to 3,144.76 after trading between 3,136.44 and 3,179.81. Volume of 2.06 billion shares worth S$1.55 billion changed hands. Across the broader market, decliners outpaced advancers with 424 to 205.
Yangzijiang Shipbuilding was the top constituent gainer for the day, rising 1.69% to S$1.81. DFI Retail Group was the top decliner on the STI for the day, down 4.2% to S$1.83.
Banking stocks ended the day lower, with shares of DBS Group Holdings falling 0.28% to S$35.54, while Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp erased 1.46% at S$13.51. United Overseas Bank was down 1.18% at S$29.22.
In company news, Medi Lifestyles shares fell over 8% after the company proposed branching into the business of trading agricultural commodities to add more revenue streams to achieve long-term growth.
Tritechs shares were down 9% following a proposal to change auditors to Moore Stephens from Ernst & Young, subject to the approval of the company's shareholders.
