Passenger Air Traffic Gains 3.7% On Year In March 2024

Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
The domestic airlines in March 2024 carried 133.68 lakh passengers, recording a 3.7 percent increase compared to the previous year, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) mentioned. The domestic air traffic stood at 128.93 lakh in March 2023 and the count stood at 126.48 lakh in February 2024. Total Passengers carried by domestic airlines in quarter ended March 2024 were 391.46 lakhs as against 375.04 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual rise of 4.38 percent and monthly gain of 3.68 percent, DGCA noted.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

