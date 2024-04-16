Hong Kong Market extends sell-off

China's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 5.3% in January-March from the year earlier, slightly faster than the 5.2% expansion in the previous three months. However, a raft of March indicators released alongside the GDP data, including property investment, retail sales and industrial output, showed that demand at home remains weak and is retarding overall momentum.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index dropped 351.49 points, or 2.12%, to 16,248.97. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index slid 112.66 points, or 1.92%, to 5,743.78.
