Singer India standalone net profit rises 73.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.22% to Rs 121.67 croreNet profit of Singer India rose 73.82% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 7.22% to Rs 121.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 113.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 64.22% to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.47% to Rs 431.67 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 425.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales121.67113.48 7 431.67425.41 1 OPM %3.401.89 -1.310.34 - PBDT6.203.96 57 12.338.76 41 PBT5.633.28 72 10.046.13 64 NP4.052.33 74 7.394.50 64
