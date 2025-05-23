Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) consolidated net profit rises 27.68% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.39% to Rs 961.73 croreNet profit of Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) rose 27.68% to Rs 11.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 9.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.39% to Rs 961.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 939.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.05% to Rs 80.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 140.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.26% to Rs 3896.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4113.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales961.73939.24 2 3896.924113.21 -5 OPM %3.493.58 -4.506.78 - PBDT23.6124.75 -5 140.13230.43 -39 PBT16.7719.21 -13 114.23210.30 -46 NP11.679.14 28 80.03140.52 -43
