Emerald Finance consolidated net profit rises 134.51% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 65.81% to Rs 6.45 croreNet profit of Emerald Finance rose 134.51% to Rs 2.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 65.81% to Rs 6.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 114.73% to Rs 8.89 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 61.94% to Rs 21.57 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales6.453.89 66 21.5713.32 62 OPM %69.6153.21 -69.5952.70 - PBDT3.831.58 142 12.175.64 116 PBT3.751.52 147 12.095.58 117 NP2.651.13 135 8.894.14 115
