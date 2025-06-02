Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SJ Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 249.31% to Rs 7.58 crore

Net profit of SJ Corporation reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 249.31% to Rs 7.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.54% to Rs 15.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales7.582.17 249 15.3115.55 -2 OPM %0.40-3.69 --0.980.58 - PBDT0.12-0.07 LP -0.030.11 PL PBT0.07-0.11 LP -0.220.02 PL NP0.11-0.09 LP -0.200.01 PL

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

