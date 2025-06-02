Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires land in Pune for premium housing project

Godrej Properties acquires land in Pune for premium housing project

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

Godrej Properties said that it has acquired around 14-acres of land in Kharadi, Pune, for a new residential development project, with a revenue potential of approximately Rs 4,200 crore.

The project will primarily feature premium group housing and will offer a developable potential of approximately 3.7 million square feet. Strategically located near key commercial hubs, the land parcel provides excellent connectivity and access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels. It is also situated close to the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Kharadi - Wagholi is one of the most soughtafter destinations in Pune, and we are happy to mark our entry into this micro market. This further enhances our presence in Pune and fits within our strategy of strengthening our presence across key micro-markets in India. We will aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents.

 

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 381.99 crore, despite a 48.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,121.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The counter rose 0.34% to settle at Rs 2,245.95 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Samhi Hotels Q4 PAT jumps 306% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Samhi Hotels Q4 PAT jumps 306% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Afcons Infrastructure receives LoA for water supply project of Rs 463 cr

Afcons Infrastructure receives LoA for water supply project of Rs 463 cr

Adani Ports raises Rs 5,000 crore via NCD issuance

Adani Ports raises Rs 5,000 crore via NCD issuance

Infosys BPM launches new Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution

Infosys BPM launches new Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 1660 cr inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 1660 cr inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 8:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon