Business Standard

Wednesday, January 01, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN gains on inking MoU with Govt of Bihar

SJVN gains on inking MoU with Govt of Bihar

Image

Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

SJVN advanced 3.83% to Rs 108.65 after the company has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Govt of Bihar for development of 1,000 MW Hathidah Durgawati pumped storage project and other PSPs in Bihar.

The PSPs development in the state of Bihar will create direct and indirect employment for 5000 persons and investment of about Rs 10,000 crore.

The proposed river in Durgawati district, Kaimur, Bihar, the Hathidah Durgawati PSP, with an installed capacity of 1,000 MW (4x250 MW), is designed to generate a daily peak energy of 6.325 million units (MU) and an annual peak energy of 2,308.65 MU, it added.

 

The estimated project cost is Rs 5,663 crore, with a levelized tariff of Rs 9.39 per kWh (assuming a pumping energy rate of Rs 3 per kWh) based on February 2024 price levels.

Earlier in August 2022, the Ministry of Power, Government of India, appointed SJVN as the nodal agency for developing pumped storage projects (PSPs) in Bihar. Following this, the Secretary (Energy), Government of Bihar, allotted four PSPs to SJVN on August 22, 2022, named as Telharkund PSP (400 MW), Sinafdar PSP (345 MW), Panchgotia PSP (225 MW), and Hathidah Durgawati PSP (1600 MW). After conducting ranking studies of these projects, SJVN prepared a feasibility study report (FSR) for the most viable project, Hathidah Durgawati PSP, with a proposed capacity of 1000 MW.

SJVN is principally engaged in electricity generation. The company is also engaged in the business of providing consultancy.

The company reported 23.53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 441.14 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 357.09 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 17.90% to Rs 1,026.25 crore in the second quarter of FY24 as against Rs 870.37 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Falls 1.11%

SignatureGlobal India Ltd Falls 1.11%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 0.15%

Godrej Properties Ltd Spikes 0.15%

India emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation

India emerging as a global economic leader with resilience and innovation

Pennar Industries to form JV with Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Pennar Industries to form JV with Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses

Va Tech Wabag wins order of Rs 145 cr

Va Tech Wabag wins order of Rs 145 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEUnimech Aerospace IPO listingIRCTC Down TodayIPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon