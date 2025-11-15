SKF India consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 croreNet profit of SKF India rose 12.00% to Rs 105.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 94.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.21% to Rs 1309.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1244.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1309.061244.23 5 OPM %12.669.94 -PBDT189.40146.97 29 PBT166.36126.88 31 NP105.4994.19 12
