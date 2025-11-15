UVS Hospitality & Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.03 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.00% to Rs 0.39 croreNet Loss of UVS Hospitality & Services reported to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 35.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.390.60 -35 OPM %-161.54-116.67 -PBDT-0.65-0.64 -2 PBT-1.03-0.73 -41 NP-1.03-0.73 -41
