Active Clothing Co standalone net profit rises 13.41% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.65% to Rs 82.77 croreNet profit of Active Clothing Co rose 13.41% to Rs 2.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.65% to Rs 82.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 81.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales82.7781.43 2 OPM %8.419.85 -PBDT4.905.02 -2 PBT3.223.13 3 NP2.792.46 13
