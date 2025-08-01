Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Skipper Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Netweb Technologies India Ltd, KIOCL Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd and Indegene Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 August 2025.

Skipper Ltd soared 12.53% to Rs 546 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.05 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21626 shares in the past one month.

 

Netweb Technologies India Ltd spiked 10.82% to Rs 2253. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38527 shares in the past one month.

KIOCL Ltd surged 10.45% to Rs 351.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.53 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77237 shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd exploded 8.46% to Rs 60.16. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 13.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Indegene Ltd added 6.35% to Rs 578.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.4 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17595 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

M&M total sales rises 26% YoY to 83,691 units in July'25

JSW Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 743 cr

Barbeque-Nation tumbles after reporting weak Q1 performance

Netweb Tech surges after Q1 PAT spurts 100% YoY to Rs 30 cr

Laxmi India Finance IPO ends with 1.87x subscription

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

