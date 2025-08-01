Friday, August 01, 2025 | 10:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
JSW Energy gains after Q1 PAT climbs 42% YoY to Rs 743 cr

Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

JSW Energy added 2.01% to Rs 525.30 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 42.43% to Rs 743.12 crore on 78.62% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,143.37 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax and deferred tax adjustable in future tariff stood at Rs 1,015.41 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 45.43% compared with Rs 698.22 crore in Q1 FY25.

EBITDA surged 93% to Rs 3,057 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 1,581 crore in Q1 FY25, driven by organic capacity additions and contribution from Mahanadi and 02 Power. EBITDA margin increased to 56% in Q1 FY26 as against 52% in Q1 FY25.

 

Net generation rose 71% YoY in Q1 FY26 to 13.5 BUs, driven by organic renewable energy (RE) capacity additions, contribution from 02 Power and Mahanadi plant, and higher generation at the Vijayanagar post long-term tie-u p.

Total installed capacity at the end of Q1 FY26 stood at 12,768 MW, up 70% YoY - adding 1,893 MW during Q1 FY26.

Sharad Mahendra, joint managing director and CEO of JSW Energy: This quarter marks an inflection point for JSW Energy as our disciplined investment strategy and sustained capex have driven robust earnings growth and a significant improvement in quality of earnings, driven by a higher share of tied-up capacity.

We are actively evaluating PPA tie up for our open capacity to further strengthen the cash flow visibility. We continue to exercise strong financial discipline, maintaining leverage within comfortable levels. This resilience is reaffirmed by ICRA's AA-/ Stable rating for JSW Neo underscoring the strength in our balance sheet. Looking ahead, we aim to build on this momentum with a cumulative capex of around Rs 1,30,000 crore reaching 30 GW generation capacity and 40 GWh of energy storage capacity by FY 2030."

JSW Energy is one of the leading private sector power producers in India and part of JSW group. It has established its presence across the value chains of power sector with diversified assets in power generation, and transmission.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

