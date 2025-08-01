Barbeque-Nation tumbles after reporting weak Q1 performance

Barbeque-Nation Hospitality declined 3.07% to Rs 276 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 16.40 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 4.86 crore in Q1 FY25.Revenue from operations fell 2.85% YoY to Rs 296.98 crore in Q1 FY26, primarily due to softer sales in the India business.
The company reported pre-tax loss of Rs 16.98 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 5.49 crore in Q1 FY25.
Operating EBITDA dropped 9.5% to Rs 46 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 50.9 crore posted in same quarter last year. Operating EBITDA margin stood at 15.5% in Q1 FY26 as against 16.6% in Q1 FY25.
Same store sales growth (SSSG) dropped to 3.4% in Q1 FY26 compared with 7.4% in Q1 FY25.
Dine-in sales stood at Rs 252.5 crore, registering a 2.88% decline from Rs 260 crore posted in same quarter last year. Delivery business fell 1.12% YoY to Rs 44.3 crore during the quarter ended 30th June 2025.
Meanwhile, the companys board approved a name change from Barbeque-Nation Hospitality Limited to United Foodbrands Limited.
The companys board also approved the re-appointment of Rahul Agrawal as chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of five years, with effect from December 31, 2025 to December 30, 2030. Additionally, Vipul Goel has been appointed as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company.
Barbeque-Nation Hospitality is primarily engaged in the business of operating casual dining restaurant chain in India.
