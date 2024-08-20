Business Standard
Volumes jump at Allcargo Logistics Ltd counter

Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 2:52 PM IST
Allcargo Logistics Ltd saw volume of 573.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 33.89 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16.93 lakh shares
Angel One Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, KEI Industries Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 August 2024.
Angel One Ltd saw volume of 114.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.89% to Rs.2,643.00. Volumes stood at 41.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Angel One Ltd saw volume of 114.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.48 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.89% to Rs.2,643.00. Volumes stood at 41.88 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd registered volume of 25.32 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.54% to Rs.893.25. Volumes stood at 3.42 lakh shares in the last session.
KEI Industries Ltd recorded volume of 12.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.26 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.33% to Rs.4,731.10. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Aegis Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 17.74 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.43 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.91% to Rs.811.00. Volumes stood at 1.81 lakh shares in the last session.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

