Sadbhavna Diwas 2024: All you need to know about Rajiv Gandhi's birthday

The birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, which falls on August 20, is celebrated each year as Sadbhavana Diwas. Rajiv Gandhi was India's prime minister from 1984 to 1989. This day, which translates to "Harmony Day," serves as a reminder of his vision for a prosperous, united, and peaceful India. The country's youngest prime minister, Rajiv Gandhi, was known for his innovative and open-minded approach to governance. Throughout his tenure, he emphasised the significance of communal harmony, national integration, and India's technological progress. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Sadbhavna diwas: History Following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, Sadbhavana Diwas was first observed on August 20, 1992. After Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984, Rajiv Gandhi took office as India's Prime Minister during a period of significant turmoil.

An open-minded approach to governance, with a strong emphasis on national integration and communal harmony, marked his tenure as India's youngest Prime Minister.

Rajiv Gandhi understood the significance of unity in a diverse nation like India. He believed that the collective efforts of India's citizens, regardless of caste, religion, or creed, were crucial to the country's development.

Sadbhavana Diwas was established by the Indian National Congress, the political party he led, and various organizations and government institutions, to honour his memory and the ideals he stood for. Peace, unity, and harmony are the values that are celebrated on this day.

Sadbhavna diwas 2024: Importance

Because it emphasizes the significance of world peace, national unity, and interpersonal harmony, Sadbhavana Diwas is significant. It is a day to remember Rajiv Gandhi's vision of a modern, inclusive India, which encouraged people to put aside their differences and work toward a society that is harmonious.

How is Sadbhavana Diwas or Harmony Day celebrated?

Throughout the nation, Sadbhavana Diwas is observed with a variety of activities aimed at fostering peace and harmony. Through commemorative ceremonies held at his memorial on this day, citizens and leaders honor Rajiv Gandhi's legacy.

In order to pay tribute to the spirit of Sadbhavana Diwas, a number of activities, such as tree planting and environmental conservation, are planned. Conferences and seminars on tolerance and peace are held by educational institutions and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

Sadhbhavana Diwas 2024: Quotes

• When a big tree falls, the ground shakes.- Rajiv Gandhi

• India missed the Industrial Revolution; it cannot afford to miss the Computer Revolution.- Rajiv Gandhi

• Our task today is to bring India to the threshold of the twenty-first century, free of burden of poverty, legacy of our colonial past, and capable of meeting the rising aspirations of our people- Rajiv Gandhi

• Education must be a great equaliser in our society. It must be the tool to level the differences that our various social systems have created over the past thousands of years.- Rajiv Gandhi

• India is an old country but a young nation…I am young and I too have a dream, I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind-Rajiv Gandhi.