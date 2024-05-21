Business Standard
Sky Industries standalone net profit rises 172.73% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 22.06% to Rs 21.41 crore
Net profit of Sky Industries rose 172.73% to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.06% to Rs 21.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 17.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 163.84% to Rs 4.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.06% to Rs 82.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales21.4117.54 22 82.4674.92 10 OPM %10.567.98 -8.686.50 - PBDT2.301.12 105 7.393.58 106 PBT1.980.69 187 6.102.34 161 NP1.500.55 173 4.671.77 164
First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

