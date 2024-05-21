Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Pound Steadies Above $1.27 Mark Ahead Of UK Inflation Report

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
The British pound is steadying near a two-month high above $1.27 mark on Tuesday ahead of UK inflation reading. Besides, a slight pullback in dollar index from intraday gains is also benefitting the Britain currency. The dollar index futures rose to 104.60 earlier in the day extending gains from the previous session as Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said that it will take time before the central bank is confident that inflation will return to 2%, reiterating that only one rate cut will be necessary this year. Investors now look ahead to the latest FOMC minutes this week to guide the outlook further. Meanwhile, GBPUSD is currently quoting at $1.2718, marginally up on the day and at its best level since 22nd March this year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon