Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, as profit booking resumed on waning optimism over China's latest housing rescue plan due to concerns of insufficient funding to clear a massive stock of housing inventory. Market selloff pressure intensified further amid concerns about corporate financial performances after Li Autos earnings fell short of market expectations.
At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 415.60 points, or 2.12%, to 19.220.62. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 144.02 points, or 2.07%, to 6,820.97.
Shares of EV maker Li Autos plunged 19.3% to HK$80.65, after it reported a 37% decline in first quarter earnings to 591.1 million yuan (US$81.7 million) amid a bruising price war. Its peers also tumbled with BYD declining 4.4% to HK$217, Geely losing 3.8% to HK$10.24, and Xpeng tumbling 10.5% to HK$30.65 ahead of its earnings announcement later today.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEKKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1Swati MaliwalKKR vs SRH Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon