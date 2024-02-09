Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 09 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 40.17 crore
Net loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales40.1737.67 7 OPM %-1.054.17 -PBDT-0.681.38 PL PBT-1.550.60 PL NP-1.2117.50 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gulmohar Investments And Holdings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Tradewell Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2023 quarter

AMJ Land Holdings consolidated net profit rises 103.57% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

NSE Indices launches Nifty MidSmallcap400 Momentum Quality 100 index

Hemang Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Kaira Can Company standalone net profit rises 27.14% in the December 2023 quarter

Jupiter Industries &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon