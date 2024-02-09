Smartlink Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.21 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 6.64% to Rs 40.17 crore

Net loss of Smartlink Holdings reported to Rs 1.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 17.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 6.64% to Rs 40.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 37.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.40.1737.67-1.054.17-0.681.38-1.550.60-1.2117.50