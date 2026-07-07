SME IPO Kratikal Tech lists today
The equity shares of Kratikal Tech (Scrip Code: 544811) are listed effective 07 July 2026 and admitted to dealings on the exchange in the list of ''MT'' group securities. The stock opened at Rs 192 compared to issue price of Rs 135. Currently, it is trading at Rs 182.40, a premium of Rs 35.11% over the issue price.
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First Published: Jul 07 2026 | 10:51 AM IST