SML Isuzu soars as Jan sales zooms 71% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
SML Isuzu surged 11.53% to end at Rs 1,539 after the vehicle manufacturer said that it has sold 1,320 units in the month of January 2024, a jump of 71% from 771 units sold in the same period last year.
Cargo vehicles sales increased 39% to 434 units in January 2024 as against 313 units sold in the same period previous fiscal.
The company has sold 886 units of passenger vehicles, up 93% YoY during the period under review.
SML Isuzu is primarily engaged in the business of manufacture and sale of commercial vehicles and their parts.
The commercial vehicle maker reported net profit of Rs 21.09 crore in Q2 FY24 as against reported net loss of Rs 9.17 crore in Q2 FY23. Net sales climbed 21.47% to Rs 498.59 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2023.
First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 3:39 PM IST

