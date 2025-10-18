SML ISUZU standalone net profit declines 3.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.98% to Rs 555.11 croreNet profit of SML ISUZU declined 3.44% to Rs 21.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.98% to Rs 555.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 549.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales555.11549.71 1 OPM %7.558.15 -PBDT41.1740.60 1 PBT28.2828.53 -1 NP21.0521.80 -3
